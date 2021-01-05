Breaking News
Translate

Sly foundation reiterates commitment towards philanthropic gestures

On 7:11 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mr. Sylvester Omobor

The founder of Sly Foundation, Mr. Sylvester Omobor has reiterated his commitment to eradicate hunger from Agbarha Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State.

Omobor said Sly Foundation is a nongovernmental organisation that  is committed to  the eradication  of hunger and poverty.

According to him “we have been  given out food items as well as money and other palliatives to hundreds of beneficiaries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

READ ALSOTough time for consumers as FG hikes electricity tariff by 50%

“we have ensured that hundreds of families from Agbarha Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State get good food, money and good healthcare.

“We has also given out thousands of face masks with the aim of curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

“ The outbreak of Coronavirus has really affected the existence of human in various ways. This current pandemic has brought hunger, sickness and suffering to various people”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!