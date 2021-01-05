Sly foundation reiterates commitment towards philanthropic gestures

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder of Sly Foundation, Mr. Sylvester Omobor has reiterated his commitment to eradicate hunger from Agbarha Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State.

Omobor said Sly Foundation is a nongovernmental organisation that is committed to the eradication of hunger and poverty.

According to him “we have been given out food items as well as money and other palliatives to hundreds of beneficiaries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“we have ensured that hundreds of families from Agbarha Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State get good food, money and good healthcare.

“We has also given out thousands of face masks with the aim of curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

“ The outbreak of Coronavirus has really affected the existence of human in various ways. This current pandemic has brought hunger, sickness and suffering to various people”.

