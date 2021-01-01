Six killed in eastern DR Congo attack

Kindly Share This Story:

Six people, including a child, were killed on Wednesday by an armed group in a troubled highland region of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said.

The casualties were from a camp for displaced people in Bijombo, in the High Plateaux region, which is in the grip of violence between ethnic militias, they said Thursday.

“They were attacked in a field near their camp by militiamen from the Ngumino-Twirwaneho,” a group led by a former DRC army colonel, the army spokesman for South Kivu province told AFP.

The six fatalities, which included a 10-year-old child, were buried in a common grave late Wednesday, said a local civil society leader, Ombeni Kashongo.

A 12-year-old girl was wounded and was being sent to the nearest location with appropriate medical facilities, a local nurse, Alexis Rukanyaga, said.

Eastern DRC is struggling with militia groups that sprouted after the region plunged into war in the 1990s.

Armed groups in the High Plateaux area are aligned along ethnic affiliations, including Tutsi Congolese who are distantly of Rwandan origin, as well as the Banyamulenge, Bafuliro, Babembe and Banyiundu communities.

The Ngumino-Twirwaneho is a coalition of Banyamulenge militias led by a former army colonel, Michel Rukondo Makanika.

More than 100,000 people in the region have been displaced, according to UN figures.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

