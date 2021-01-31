Shippers Council holds stakeholders meeting on NPPM implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC will Tuesday hold a one-day stakeholders meeting on the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual, NPPM in Abuja.

The meeting which though is strictly by invitation, the Council expects stakeholders to join via Zoom.

In a statement signed by the management of NSC noted that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is expected to give the keynote address and remarks at the event.

The Council gave the Zoom meeting ID as 3536431294 while the passcode is 939032.

