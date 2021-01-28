SEPLAT appoints Okechukwu Mba as Managing Director for ANOH

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Okechukwu Mba as the new Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited, the Incorporated Joint Venture (“IJV”) between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (“NGC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (“NNPC”).

ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited is a midstream gas company committed to processing Gas from OML 53 for distribution to the local market.

In a statement released by the SEPLAT, it stated that Mba’s appointment takes effect from January 1, 2021.

According to the statement, “Okechukwu has over 20 years of experience with a diversified background covering Commercial, Planning, Finance and Operations. Before his appointment, he held the position of General Manager Gas business. In that capacity, Okechukwu transformed SEPLAT’s Gas business into an Industry-recognized leading supplier of gas into the domestic market up to 400MMscfd of gas to a diversified portfolio of customers.”

He was responsible for delivering new Gas projects, domestic and regional Gas Sale Agreements (GSA), new Gas business development, GSA operations, revenue collection, customer relations and overall implementation of Board-approved Gas strategy. Before that role, Okechukwu served as SEPLAT’s General Manager, Commercial. In that capacity, he led the successful delivery of several commercial agreements and managed Treasury, Tax, and Insurance functions.

Before SEPLAT, Okechukwu worked with Mobil Producing Nigeria and BG (British Gas) Nigeria, managing the Planning and Budget function. He started his career with Arthur Andersen as a Tax Consultant.

Okechukwu plays an active role in the Oil and Gas industry and recently served as the OPTS Gas Subcommittee’s elected Chairman. He has a keen interest in the gas to Power value chain. As a trusted advisor to key industry stakeholders, Okechukwu is regularly invited to domestic and international conferences to share his unique perspectives on the gas to Power value chain. He has a strong passion for developing people and spends time coaching and mentoring young professionals.

Okechukwu has a first-class degree in Accounting and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He has taken a post-graduate course in Finance from Manchester Business School and an executive study from Harvard Business School on a continuous quest for development.

