Securing Rivers: Wike delivers new station to police

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

In demonstration of avowed commitment to protection of lives and property in Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike has delivered a purpose built police station to the State Police Command.

The faciity in Kpopie, Khana Local Government Area (LGA), consist of an administrative block and 9 units of living quarters for police officers which Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan has committed to use by tactical units in Rivers.

At the delivery to CP Mukan weekend, Wike, represented by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said he would leave no stone unturned in guaranteeing safety of all persons who live and do business in the state, by promoting relevant projects and manpower development under the command.

He said, “Peace and security of the state is paramount. Without peace, there can be no development in communities. As we look to government to provide development, there must be enabling environment to deliver on our promises, which is your corporation.

“As Chief Security Officer of the State, I handover this facility to the Nigeria Police to ensure the police live up to the expectation of protecting lives and properties of all persons.

“I urge police personnel here to take care of this facilities and match the Governor’s expectation for safety. When you do your work right and fight insecurity, you do it for humanity and to God.”

Thankful CP Mukan assured Wike that, “By providing comfort for our men, those deployed to this area will serve to the best of their abilities with visible results for all to see. People will sleep with their eyes closed since the police is working with modern surveillance and logistics for the entire state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

