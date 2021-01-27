Season 2: N2.5m prize announced for Street Foodz Naija winner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

To promote Nigeria’s street foods, PZ Wilmar and Foodbay TV have announced a cash price of N2.5 million for the winner of its ‘Street Foodz Naija’ reality TV show Season 2.

The show is an initiative of African food and lifestyle channel, Foodbay TV. Devon King’s, the sole sponsor of the show is one of the foremost brands of PZ Wilmar.

Making the announcement for the renewal of the sponsorship at a press briefing in Lagos to mark the commencement of the second season of the competition, they explained that the competition was focused on identifying, showcasing, and uplifting various street food entrepreneurs across the country.

The Season 2, according to the organisers comes with few changes as the grand prize has been increased to further empower and energize the food-preneurs in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the prospects of the competition’s 2nd edition, the Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania said,

“Understanding the peculiarity of the times, it is important that we all play our part one way or the other to reduce whatever negative impact the pandemic might have on us.

“Food, as we all know, plays quite an important role, which is why we have once again partnered with Foodbay TV for a bigger edition of the Street Foodz Naija campaign, consolidating not just on our efforts to elevate the health, taste and quality of Street Food in Nigeria but also to encourage and support food-preneurs who we know play a vital role in our society today.

”This season promises to be much more exciting, engaging and even more rewarding, our partners Foodbay TV have put together something quite unique and very beneficial and I am excited as to what this season holds” she said.

Also, speaking, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, said he is particularly excited about the prospects of the season.

“In the spirit of continuous improvement and having taken key learning from the maiden edition, I can say we have put together something very unique, a show that is as exciting, informative as it is rewarding.

”As you are aware, with the support of our sponsors we have increased the grand prize quite significantly, we have brought on board notable personalities who are food enthusiasts. Nigerians should get ready for something quite amazing” he said.

Last season, the platform celebrated and rewarded street food entrepreneurs; contestants were equipped with relevant skills in the food business sector and mentored by seasoned chefs within the Nigerian food industry. Christopher Omowa walked away with the grand prize of N1 million,

”This season promises to be better as cash prizes have been increased by over 100 percent and the winner will walk away with 2.5 million naira, Second and third runners-up will win 1 million naira and 500,000 naira respectively, giving more room for these entrepreneurs to beat the odds and breakthrough to achieve their dreams.

Established in the Nigerian markets for over half a century, Devon King’s is one of the foremost cooking oil brands in the country and has maintained its consumers’ trust over the years, with a range of quality cooking products which include cooking oil, margarine, and seasoning

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: