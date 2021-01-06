Seafaring can fetch Nigeria $12bn per annum — SOAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

PRESIDENT of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, SOAN, Dr. McGeorge Onyung, has said that if the Federal Government is able to encourage management of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, to sustain its current manpower training pattern, Nigeria can generate $12 billion annually from the seafaring profession.

Onyung who spoke during the 2020 passing-out-parade/graduation ceremony of the 2020 Cadet Class held in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, said Nigeria has the potential to overtake The Philippines as the world’s leading seafaring nation.

He stated: “We are very happy with development at the maritime academy, and want to express our readiness to continue to support the Academy. We are the true benefactors of the training that is taking place at the maritime academy in the last few years because we have invested so much in shipping, and cannot afford to have incompetent seafarers manning our vessels.

“Seafarers and the ship owners have the key to unlock the economic potential of this country. The Philippines which ranks as number one in seafaring today has only 400,000 seafarers manning ships globally. The 400,000 Philippino seafarers generate $6 billion annually to their country’s economy.

“The leadership of MAN, Oron, has remained at the deck doing beautifully in the training of cadets and maritime manpower. Nigeria can raise 800,000 seafarers given our large population, which can translate into $12 billion annually into the Nigerian economy.”

Kindly Share This Story: