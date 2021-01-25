Seadogs donates food Items to street children

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the National Association Of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Ikorodu branch has donated food items,toiletries and books to Child Life Line; a non-governmental organization that takes care of street children.

This was made known by the Ikorodu branch president of NAS Mr Onuora Ikemefuna on Saturday when the group visited the Child Life Line, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos.

READ ALSO German start-up wants to use drones deliver Coronavirus vaccine

According to Ikemefuna who presented the items on behalf of the NAS said the organization recognizes the impact of Child Life Line in the lives of children in streets of Lagos and assures the organization of NAS Ikorodu branch quarterly support program which will be sustained.

In his remark the co-ordinator of Child Life Line in Ikorodu, Mr Adesanya thanked members of NAS Ikorodu branch for the good gesture and promised that the items will be properly utilized.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: