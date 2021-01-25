Breaking News
Seadogs donates food Items to street children

NAS Ikorodu branch during presentation of food items to Child Life Line

Members of the National Association Of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Ikorodu branch  has donated food items,toiletries and books to Child Life Line; a non-governmental organization that takes care of street children.

This was made known by the Ikorodu branch president of NAS Mr Onuora Ikemefuna on Saturday when the group visited the Child Life Line, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to Ikemefuna who presented the items on behalf of the NAS said the  organization recognizes the impact of Child Life Line in the lives of  children in  streets of Lagos and assures the organization of NAS Ikorodu branch quarterly  support program which will be sustained.

In his remark the co-ordinator of Child Life Line in Ikorodu, Mr Adesanya  thanked members of NAS Ikorodu branch for the good gesture and promised that the items will be properly utilized.

