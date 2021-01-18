School resumption: BUK set up COVID-19 protocol enforcement marshals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

As schools on Monday resumed in Kano State, Bayero University Kano says it has set up a Covid-19 Protocol Enforcement Marshals as part of measures to ensure total enforcement and compliance to avert the spread of the disease in the institution.

This was as the university authorities vowed to sanctioned anyone caught violating the compliance order.

The University’s Secretary, Information & Publication Division, Lamara Garba in a statement issued on Monday, said the Covid-19 protocol enforcement marshals is a surveillance mechanism to ensure compliance to preventive measures.

Garba said upon resumption to the all students and staffs were expected to adhere strictly to the laid down Covid-19 protocols.

According to him, “No student will be allowed into a lecture hall or any other place within the University without wearing a face mask covering his nose and mouth, lecturers are required to wear their face-mask too and ensure all students in their classes do the same.

“Staff, students and visitors are required while in the University premises to wear a facemask and remain with it at all the times.

“Wearing of face-mask must be done fully not halfway, the face-mask must cover nose and mouth, it must not be hanged on one ear, or put under the chin.

“Also, members of the University community and visitors must strictly observe physical distancing as much as possible in academic area and hostels or any other places.

“The management has provided enough motorized handwashing machines and hand sanitisers at strategic locations within the academic, administrative and hostel areas for use.

“In order to reduce or eliminate the spread of the virus, members of the University community are advise to reduce handshake, keep a social distance of 2 metres, and wash our hands regularly,” Garba however stated.

Recalled that the institution had announced January 18th resumption date.

