Satellite Town community cry out as new container terminal springs up

By Godfrey Bivbere

DESPITE the outcry by Satellite Town residents over the establishment of container terminals and tank farms which have exposed residents to danger, a new container facility is presently being constructed.

The residents are alarmed that both the Federal and Lagos State governments seem not to take their complaint seriously, explaining that they have made several representations to both governments and their agencies but nothing has been done.

The new container terminal is expected to start operation around Zone-2 area of the community.

Disclosing this toVanguard Maritime Report, Chairman of Satellite Town Forum, STF, Governor Imitini, noted that they are presently living in fear as the dangers of loss of lives to explosions continues to build-up.

Imitini explained that there was a near disaster on December 25, 2020, when two tanker loads of diesel exploded around Araromi Olagoke road of the community destroying houses, cars, and other properties worth about N13 million.

The STF chairman noted that activities of the container terminal and tank farms have not only grounded the commercial life of the community but has exposed them to great danger because the about 44 tank farms operating there presently can only boost of two fire fighting trucks.

He said the community has written to and visited the National Assembly, the Lagos State government, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, the Directorate of Petroleum Resources, DPR, and many more.

Similarly, Assistant Secretary of STF, Fred Ejugo, said during a visit to the National Assembly, a Director from the Federal Ministry of Environment that was invited by a committee of the House of Representatives said that only eight of the 44 tank farms have provisional approval to operate.

Ejugo noted that the Director also disclosed that none of the 44 facilities carried out Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, before constructing the tank farms.

