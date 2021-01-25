Roli Bode George bags doctorate from University of Liverpool

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Roli Bode George, fondly called RBG, has added another shining feather to her academic cap.

The woman of substance and a clear achiever in her own right has been awarded a doctorate degree by the University of Liverpool.

The wife of Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, specialised in Business Administration.

Her thesis is on the growth and development of small and medium scale business enterprises and how they affect a developing economy.

Dr. Roli Bode George had variously distinguished herself as the National Commissioner representing Lagos and Ogun states at the National Population Commission and also as the first woman Director-General of the NDLEA.

With this milestone, Dr. Bode George is fulfilling her father’s long time instruction that she should work hard to reach the highest academic distinction just like himself, a Ph.D. holder in Civil Engineering.

She is currently putting her academic laurel to work through the creation of employment opportunities for hundreds of people in digital technology, smart, high-end printing press and a chain of people-friendly restaurants.

