Resumption: Schools in Ogun comply with COVID-19 protocols

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Public and private schools in Ogun on Monday resumed academic activities for the 2020/2021 second term academic session amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Our correspondent, who went round some of the schools in Abeokuta, the State capital observed total compliance with COVID-19 protocols by both teachers and students as released by the State government.

Some of the schools visited include African Church Grammar School, Baptist Girls College, Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta Grammar School, Catholic Comprehensive High School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, among others.

It was observed that wash hand basins and infrared thermometers were provided in all the schools visited. Students and members of staff were seen wearing their face masks before entering the school premises.

Speaking with newsmen after monitoring the level of compliance, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu said the government is working round the clock to safeguard lives of learners and teachers against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic

He said, that the monitoring was essential to ascertain that all guidelines and measures put in place by the government are followed to curtail the spread of the virus.

Arigbabu who said that schools have resumed back to their normal hours which is from 8 am to 2 pm, emphasized that staggering classes cannot continue to work anymore because syllabus has to be covered and also to safe keep lives of learners who used to loiter around before their scheduled classes.

The Commissioner encouraged school heads and teachers to always set aside few minutes to sensitize their learners on things to do to avoid the spread of the virus, saying that children can also be agents of change that would cascade the gospel down to their parents and others in their communities.

