Restructuring or Igbo Presidency?

By Alozie Alozie

Will the North support a President of Igbo extraction demanding restructuring?

One of the most critical issues before us as a nation as we build up to 2023 remains the zoning/ power rotation.

The call for a President of Igbo extraction has never been so loud. The new leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo have just released a communique stating that its primary mandate is to produce the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

I have always wondered— what is more important to the Igbo in 2023? For the past six years, the call from the South-East has been that of restructuring, but just recently it has changed to an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

In a recently published article, Frederick Nwabufo asked a very pertinent question: “Will the North support a President of Igbo extraction demanding restructuring?

My candid answer is NO, simply because of the negative perception about the Igbo clamour for secession. Presently, there is no Igbo man in the All Progressives Congress, APC, or Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who is leading the quest for restructuring or keeping the issue in the front burner.

In his book, “Why we are all Biafrans”, Chido Onumah noted that Nigeria cannot be great with its present structure. Hence, the first step therefore to make Nigeria work is to restructure the country, and this is what the Igbo need more than ever!

The onerous challenges facing the country currently is more than enough to make even a lame mind demand restructuring.

A President of Igbo extraction should not be our priority. But a President who will restructure the country. Nigeria needs restructuring now more than ever.

Just like Frederick Nwabufo, I will also say the 2023 presidency is a trap for the Igbo as the North will not support a President of Igbo extraction pushing for restructuring.

For those wondering why I have remained consistent and resolute in my support for Atiku Abubakar, it is simply because I want a restructured Nigeria. A Nigeria that works for all of us.

Alozie is an America-based political affairs analyst and the Director-General of Campaign Stream.

