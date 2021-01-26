Reps task new Service Chiefs on better strategy to end insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives committee on the army has called on the new service chiefs to urgently plot a new strategy to end insurgency and banditry in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) made the call on Tuesday while reacting to the resignation of the former service chiefs.

While welcoming the new development, Namdas said “We urge the new service chiefs to come out with a new strategy to curb banditry and insurgency”

Also read:

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the former service chiefs for harkening to the voice of the people as well as the advice of the parliament.

According to him, “The President and former service chiefs have responded to the call of the people. As you are aware, many well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders had before now called on the service chiefs to resign.

“Most notably is the Senate and the House of Representatives, which had at different times passed resolutions calling for a change in the service chiefs. Mr. President has just listened to the counsel of the Nigerian people.

“We thank the service chiefs for resigning and especially President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting their resignation and promptly appointing new service chiefs to hit the ground running”, he stated.

Namdas said he expects that with the new appointments, the morale in the military will be boosted and there will be an improvement in the security of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: