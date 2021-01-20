Breaking News
Rep Member seeks arrest of culprits behind death of mother, infant daughter in Delta

Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa

By Perez Brisibe

The Member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon Ben Igbakpa has asked the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Ali to arrest the culprits behind the gruesome death of a nursing mother and her daughter during an accident in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

The nursing mother who sources say is a fish seller, was crushed along the NPA Express road, in-between PTI junction and Effurun roundabout during an accident involving a police van.

According to sources at the scene of the incident, the police van had lost control and ran into the victims while chasing some suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as yahoo-yahoo boys.

Reacting to the incident, the lawmaker in a statement, said: “The Police Area Commander, Warri and Delta the Delta State Commissioner of Police must as a matter of urgency apprehend these culprits and bring them to book.

“This is heinous and underscores the need to reform the police force without waiting for another round protest.”

