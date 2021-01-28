Regina Askia returns to screen in ‘Web’ movie

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ramsey Nouah, Nkechi Blessing, others to feature

After a protracted hiatus from the big screens, sultry veteran Nollywood actress and delectable movie maker, Regina Askia will be making a big come back to movie screens in a new movie titled ‘Web’.

The movie, whose Executive Producer is Lekan Ogunjobi, who is also the CEO of Siderz Entertainment and was directed by U.S based prolific Nigerian movie director, Wole Ogundare also stars popular heavyweight thespians including Ramsey Nouah, Nkechi Blessing, Seun Sesan Jimoh, Atandwa Kani, among others.

Shot in the US, many movie lovers and fans of Askia had been looking forward to the movie since news came to town that the talented actress who ruled the screen for years would be starring in the new movie.

READ ALSO:

It was gathered that getting Askia to be part of this new project, which is being bankrolled by Siderz Entertainment TV was not an easy task, but the prospect of the big budget movie and its cast were said to have convinced the pretty veteran actress.

The Hollywood movie which is set to hit Cinemas and Nexflix this year is said to be Askia’s first appearance after a long break from the movie world.

The movie, it was gathered would also parade some Hollywood movie stars including Atandwa Kani who played King Tchaka in Black Pantha movie and America Actress, Latoya Ward.

Fingers remain crossed as movie lovers look forward to the return of their star actress.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: