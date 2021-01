Kindly Share This Story:

Zinedine Zidane tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday morning but is self-isolating as a precaution after contact with someone who is confirmed to have the virus, a source at Real Madrid told AFP.

The Frenchman is now awaiting a result from the more accurate PCR test with the hopes of overseeing Real’s game at Osasuna on Saturday.

