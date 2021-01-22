Kindly Share This Story:

The Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho has made good his promise to visit Ibarapa as against the directive given by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Igboho had earlier vowed in the morning that nothing on Earth would stop his visit to Ibarapa.

On arrival at the town, he briefly addressed the residents who applauded him for fulfilling his promise not to abandon them.

He told the crowd that gave a heroic welcome, “I’m assuring you that no one will henceforth kidnap or unleash terror on you. This is your father’s land. We are not fighting anyone who doesn’t disturb our peace. We are law-abiding provided you don’t trample on our own rights to live peacefully in our land.”

“It’s not only Ibarapa we will liberate; we will visit other Yoruba states where the visitors are terrorising them. We say no to kidnapping, rape and killing of our people.”

He appeared to have fortified himself as something that looked like traditional bulletproof could be seen under the pink shirt he wore.

Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho who had remained adamant on the eviction order he gave to kidnappers masquerading as Fulani herders in the area received a warm reception by the residents who trooped out in their hundreds to welcome him.

Though, Governor Seyi Makinde had directed nobody reserved the right to order anyone out of the state and given security agencies a marching order to ensure that peace reigns in the area, Igboho insisted that he would fight for his people with the last pint of his blood.

In an earlier recorded video, he dared anyone who would stop him on the way to rescue the Ibarapa people who he said had made a distress call to him to deliver them from the oppression of the herders.

Igboho who rained curses on whoever is backing the Fulani herders to unleash terror on the residents in the South-West zone noting if they stand on his way, he would crush them.

In the video, he commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi for his efforts at ensuring peace reigns in Yorubaland.

He said, ”Who says we are not going again? In fact, we are going right now. We thank Alaafin. I said earlier that we have the backing of ‘Iku Baba Yeye’.

“I swear by God who has my life in his hands that we will go to Ibarapa today. I’m talking from my house right now on Friday morning. We are preparing to go Ibarapa, let me finish my tea”.

“I’m promising my brothers and sisters in Ibarapa and Yorubaland that peace will be restored in the land. Whoever in Yorubaland backing the Fulani to perpetrate their crimes will perish with their generation”, he said.

Igboho had earlier visited the town of Ayete where he met their king to inform him that he should tell the Fulani leader there to tell his men to vacate the area.

He gave them a seven-day ultimatum which expired yesterday (Friday).

