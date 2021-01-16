Privacy Policy: WhatsApp belays February 28 deadline for review

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, has belayed its schedule for suspending and deleting the account of users who did not accept its new terms and data privacy policy by February 28.

The company after the announcement of the new policy has come under a heavy backlash. Some users dumped the messaging platform for alternatives like Signal and Telegram over privacy concern. Telegram announced it gained 25 million new users in 72 hours.

In a bid to clarify the interpretation of the policy, WhatsApp reiterated its committed to end-to-end encryption messaging.

In a blog post titled; “Giving More Time For Our Recent Update”, WhatsApp stated; “We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts.

“WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling.

“We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook.

“With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.

“While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services.

“This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8.

“We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.

“WhatsApp helped bring end-to-end encryption to people across the world and we are committed to defending this security technology now and in the future.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and to so many who have helped spread facts and stop rumours. We will continue to put everything we have into making WhatsApp the best way to communicate privately.”

