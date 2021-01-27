President Buhari, Ooni meet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru— ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night, received the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

The visit, although not listed on the President’s official itinerary, held between 8 and 9 pm.

There was no statement from the Presidency’s media team to explain the purpose of the meeting.

However, the President has on several meetings with monarchs in the State House, called for more support from the traditional institutions in the fight against criminality and insecurity in the country.

The meeting is coming few days after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State gave quit notice to herdsmen operating at the state’s forest reserve, which led to a peace meeting between the national leadership of Miyetti Allah and the South-West governors.

Photographs released by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on his Facebook page in the early hours of Wednesday, showed images of the meeting held behind closed doors.

The President’s ADC, Col ML Abubakar, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, were in attendance.

