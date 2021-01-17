Police Sergeant, one other caught in Port Harcourt robbery 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one of its officer, Sergeant Ibrahim Odege, for alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Port Harcourt.

Sergeant Odege, attached to the Operations Department of the Rivers Police Command was caught Saturday night along with one Sampson Inomoghe ‘m’ 32 years by security guards and residents at Elekahia Estate, where they were robbing victims at gunpoint.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi, in a statement following the handover of both suspects to the police, said the police officer and his civilian partner in crime were caught at about 2200hrs.

Omoni stated, “The two armed robbers were later identified as Sergeant Ibrahim Odege attached to the Operations Department of the Rivers Police Command and one Sampson Inomoghe ‘m’ 32yrs from Nembe in Bayelsa State but reside at Rumuokwrushi in Obio/Akpor LGA.

“The duo were arrested at the scene of the crime with the exhibits including three different handsets belonging to their victims and one locally made Bareta pistol.

“One of the victims, Mrs Doris Elechi identified them as those that robbed her of her Tecno Handset, one of the exhibits recovered.

At the Station, the suspects confessed to have carried out the robbery attacks among other revelations. “Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP, Joseph Mukan has condemned the act and ordered the immediate transfer of suspects and exhibits to the State Criminal Investigation Department for Investigation.”

