Police in Edo re-arrests two escapees from SCID

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

The police in Edo state yesterday said two out of the ten persons that escaped from its custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) have been rearrested while efforts are being intensified to track the remaining eight.

There was tension and fear in Benin City on Sunday when news filtered in that an unspecified number of detainees have escaped from detention at the state Command Headquarter of the Nigerian Police. Most of the escapees are said to be those arrested for kidnappings, robbery and the ongoing cult-related killings in the state.

A statement yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor also said the policemen on duty when the incident happened on New Year day have been identified and would face disciplinary actions.

The statement read: “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that ten suspects escaped on the 1st of January, 2021 at about 0245hrs (2.45 am), out which two have been re-arrested and brought back to custody. The figure is not as being maliciously and falsely speculated on social media.

“That eight (8) of the suspects were detained on the order of court, in summary; stealing – 1, Murder- 1, Cultism-3, Robbery-3, while the other two were under Police investigation for stealing. It is worthy to note that the quick mobilization and response of officers curbed further escape of the suspects.

“The Policemen who were responsible for the safe custody of the escaped suspects have been identified, arrested and detained for the departmental disciplinary process. The effort is being intensified to re-arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The command has the wherewithal/intelligence to re-arrest the remaining suspects who are on the run but will still appreciate any useful information from the members of the public as no stone will be left unturned in assuring that all those suspects are re-arrested.

“The Command assures members of the public of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: