Police gun down two robbery suspects in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Two suspected members of a three-man armed robbery gang, have been gunned down by a team of police operatives at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State during a failed robbery operation.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had laid siege at the Automated Teller Machine, ATM of one of the new generation banks while trying to rob a customer when they were observed by persons in the area who alerted the acting Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Ughelli ‘A’ Division, SP Johnbull Airohuomon of their activities.

A source from the Ughelli Police Area Command who confirmed the incident when contacted, said the incident occured over the weekend.

Giving details on the incident, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the DPO immediately deployed a team of policemen to the scene of the incident only for the hoodlums to open fire on them.

According to the source, “The operatives led by one ASP Hycent Okoro responded with superior fire power leading to the death of two of the gunmen while a third suspect fled with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the hoodlums include a red unmarked Gulf 3 car with registration number AJ 120 EFR crested on the windshield of the vehicle, one expended and two live cartridges.”

Contacted, the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident adding that some guns were also recovered from the slain hoodlums.

