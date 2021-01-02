Police determined to decimate robbery, cultism — CP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to get rid of robbers and cultists with the adoption of community policing strategies in the state.

Odumosu made this promise in a statement signed on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer OlumuyiwaAdejobi.

The police boss said that police operative attached to Akodo Division arrested two suspected members of Aiye Confraternity at Eleko Beach in an attempt to attack their targets in the afternoon.

“Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol with some live cartridges and some charms.

“The suspects will be transferred to State CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Odumosu said that it was imperative to take the battle against robbery and cultism to their dens across the state and flush them out according to the provisions of the law.

He reaffirmed his zero tolerance for crimes and social vices, especially cultism which were the root of all violent crimes.

“Similarly, the Rapid Response Squad operatives on new year arrested two suspected robbers operating on motorcycle and eight suspected criminals in their various hideouts.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the trio connived, converged, and lodged on Obalende Area, Lagos, in preparation for their robbery operation,” Odumosu said.

He said that items recovered from the robbery suspects include two knives and their operational motorcycle.

“Meanwhile, eight suspected criminals including three suspected cultists, five drug dealers were picked up at different locations within the state on new year’s eve.

