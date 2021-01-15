Police burst ‘drug cartel’ in Ogun, recover Ns2.2M, hard drugs

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have recovered a sum of N2,722,750 and hard drugs worth several millions of Naira after raiding a suspected drug cartel in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, disclosed this while displaying the exhibits at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Ajogun said the police acted on a tip-off and raided the hideout of the syndicate at the Mayas’ area of Lafenwa, in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the State.

He disclosed that none of the suspects was arrested as they fled the scene, saying operatives were constrained from engaging the fleeing cartel members to avoid casualties of innocent people, stressing that efforts were being made to track and arrest the fleeing dealers.

According to Ajogun recovered items included N2,722,750 cash, 110 parcels of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 50 packs of codeine, 12 packs of Rephnol.

Other items of the illegal drugs valued at over several million of Naira are “six-packs of uniplex codeine, four packs of Pandeen expectorant, two packs of emzoline, three packs of backwoods honey, one carton of max cough codeine, battle axes, cutlasses, and dangerous charms.”

