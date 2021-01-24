Police arrest three suspected herdsmen for attacking woman in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected herdsmen for allegedly attacking a woman, Mrs. Morounkeji Salami, in Oru, in Ijebu North local government area of the State with guns and machete which resulted to cut off of one of her fingers and shattering her jaw.

The command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to Vanguard in a telephone chat in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Mrs. Salami, who is now on danger list in a hospital following severity of the attack, was said to be going to her site, when the suspects launched violent attack on her.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects said to be about eight, realizing the bodily damage inflicted on the woman following gun shots, and the fear that they may be caught, took to their heels , abandoned their cows, with aim to return when normalcy return to the vicinity.

It was gathered that when the information about the attack filtered to the town, the police raced to the scene, and discovered that the suspected attackers had ran away, leaving behind their cows, but the police resolved to keep surveillance in the area .

The victim was later rushed to the hospital in Ago-Iwoye by sympathizers, but following the severity of the injury sustained, the hospital management advised that she should be taken to a better equipped hospital, hence, the family moved her to a hospital in Ikeja, Lagos State

It was gathered that, the suspects, unknown to them that police kept them under surveillance, at about 10pm, returned to the scene, to move away their abandoned cows, it was at this stage the police swooped on them and arrested three, while others managed to escape.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi when contacted confirmed the incident, adding that three of the suspected herdsmen have been arrested, while intensive investigation has commenced.

‘Yes, the incident is true. We have arrested three of the suspects and they are in our custody, and we have equally commenced proactive investigation, and very hopeful that, the other suspects on the run are arrested in due course’, Oyeyemi said

The police spokesman assured that, the runaway suspects will be arrested in due course, emphasizing that the command will make the state not conducive for any criminals, and that the police is up to the task of protecting the lives and property of all residents of the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: