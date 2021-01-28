Breaking News
Translate

Police arrest 63 year old man for defiling two year-old girl

On 6:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police arrest arms supplier to bandits — CPBy Ozioruva Aliu

A 63 year old man, Sunday Igbinokhuaihe has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for defiling a two-year-old girl.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Uronigbe, Orhionmwon local government area of the state where the suspect is said to be a neighbour to the parents of the little girl.

The old man was alleged to have lured the girl into his room, using a loaf of bread and thereafter used his finger to break the hymen, while the girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing dinner.

It was further gathered that the mother of the child noticed that something was amiss, when her daughter screamed while she attempted to bath her later in the evening.

READ ALSO: Woman, 24 arrested for allegdly faking her own kidnap in Kwara

The little girl was said to have described to her mother, how Igbinokhuaihe used his finger on her private part, a situation that prompted the mother to raise alarm that attracted neighbours.

The matter was said to have been reported at the Urhonigbe Police station and the suspect was arrested before he was later transferred to Abudu Police Division.

Igbinokhuaihe was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of the Edo State Police command in Benin city, where he is currently being detained pending the conclusion of investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!