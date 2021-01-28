Police arrest 63 year old man for defiling two year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A 63 year old man, Sunday Igbinokhuaihe has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for defiling a two-year-old girl.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Uronigbe, Orhionmwon local government area of the state where the suspect is said to be a neighbour to the parents of the little girl.

The old man was alleged to have lured the girl into his room, using a loaf of bread and thereafter used his finger to break the hymen, while the girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing dinner.

It was further gathered that the mother of the child noticed that something was amiss, when her daughter screamed while she attempted to bath her later in the evening.

The little girl was said to have described to her mother, how Igbinokhuaihe used his finger on her private part, a situation that prompted the mother to raise alarm that attracted neighbours.

The matter was said to have been reported at the Urhonigbe Police station and the suspect was arrested before he was later transferred to Abudu Police Division.

Igbinokhuaihe was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of the Edo State Police command in Benin city, where he is currently being detained pending the conclusion of investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

