Police arrest 11 suspected cultists in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…as CP receives new Lieutenants

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command Monday, confirmed the arrest of 11 suspected cultists in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu said the suspected cultists who were arrested over the weekend, have been terrorising Owode-Elede, Agilinti, Maidan and Afinjuomo all in Mile 12 and Ketu area of Lagos State.

He said they were arrested during different operations by the operatives attached to Ketu Division of the Command.

The suspected cultists all males were Yusuf Abiodun, 22, Jamiu Salami, 30, Dare Taiwo, 27, Oluwatobiloba Aberaman, Balogun Taofeek,18, Samuel Owolabi, 16, Ejemina Godfrey, 39, Godwin Innocent, 22, Keneting Uduenga, 29, Ayeni Wales, 29 and Lekan Olajide, 22.

Items recovered from them included one locally-made pistol with life cartridges, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms.

Also read:

The Police Chief reiterated his commitment to fighting cultism and other crimes within the state to a standstill. He, therefore, directed that the suspects be handed over to the new Deputy Commissioner of Police State CID, Panti, for further investigation.

Similarly, CP Odumosu has received the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, recently deployed to the Command, in his Ikeja office.

The new Deputy Commissioners of Police are DCP Ahmed Kontangora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP Bassey Ewah, Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Finance and Administration and DCP Adegoke Fayoade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba.

The Commissioner of Police briefed and deliberated with them on the security situation in the state and the need to harmonise the Anti Crime Strategies being put in place for better policing of Lagos State; noting that every department in the command must synergise with one another to form a strong bonding towards effective discharge of police duties.

The Police boss also charged them to sanitise their departments as laziness, unprofessionalism, misuse of power, drunkenness on duty, violation of human rights and inappropriate behaviours will not be tolerated in the command.

He further admonished them to improve on the already existing modern policing platforms in the command.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: