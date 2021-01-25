Pam Sowder wants to help people get the right product

Kindly Share This Story:

All her life, Pam Sowder has been involved in the services industry. The Virginia-born executive needed money at the early stage of her life due to a series of family emergencies that needed her to step up to the role of provider.

Her life changed when she came across a weight loss company that was trying to break into the American market in 2000 and, courtesy of Pam’s marketing acumen, the company’s star product achieved great success.

That clearly set her on the path for future success as she spent six years with the weight loss company before venturing out to do her own thing; during her six years, the company spread out to France. Mexico, and Canada.

After successfully leveraging her marketing skills to build a multi-million networking business, Pam is introducing another series of effective weight loss products to help people hoping to get rid of extra weight.

The first is Skinny Brew, a beverage that compliments intermittent fasting and helps to deal with appetite while Sleepy Tea reduces anxiety pangs and aids sleep.

In keeping with her innovative approach to marketing, and due to COVID-19 disruptions, Pam has adapted her marketing plan to reflect the times with a strengthening of her digital presence.

Pam’s usage of social media to promote her products has been geared towards the grassroots approach and leveraging the important role of social media during the pandemic all leading to more success for Pam and her product.

That said, Pam is still as passionate as ever to share her methods with other women entrepreneurs. She is 100 episodes into a podcast she created to have a stronger voice and to empower women entrepreneurs well as expanding her network marketing to fit the lives of as many users as possible. Clearly, Pam Sowder’s nickname of ‘Queen’ is well-earned.

