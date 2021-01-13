Oyo: Makinde faults COVID-19 second wave report

The governor made the disclosure, during a media briefing with the Governor’s Office correspondents, held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on the COVID-19 update in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday faulted the claimed second wave of the COVID-19 as being widely speculated, saying the state is still in the first wave.

According to him, experts whom he made consultation with in the course of finding out whether there is second wave of the disease in the state, confirmed that: “There is no second wave, we are still in the first wave, because I asked the experts about what is this wave thing and they made reference to the 1918 Spanish Flu; and they said the first wave was during the winter and then they got a respite because they went through the summer, you know there is heat.

“But here, it is summer all year round. So, we don’t summer, we dont have winter.

“I have always said that all our responses to COVID-19 in Oyo State will be guided by data, science and logic. As far as Oyo State is concerned, the data we have, is not pointing to a second wave.

“For example, between when we started testing people in March 2020 and December 2020, we conducted 20,000 tests out of which about 3,000 were positive for COVID-19.

“From December 2020 till date, we have conducted a further 14,000 test and we have had about 696 positive cases.

“The data says COVID-19 is still very much with us and science is telling us that we can slow down the spread by taking precautions. The logical thing to do is to follow what science dictates.

“We know how difficult 2020 was for a lot of us, so logically, we should not do things that will make the situation worse.

“This is not the time to let down our guards, we should not take any of the precautions lightly,” adding that in the last month, the state unfortunately recoded eight deaths.

The governor hinted that, his administration was doung its best to provide more resources for the Emergecy Operation Centre (EOC) to continue to manage the spread of the disease in the state.