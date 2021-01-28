Oyo to partner Korea on quality education service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said his administration remains committed to digitalising the educational system in the state with a view to bringing about qualitative education and enhancing teaching and learning.

The governor equally stated that his administration is ready to partner with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on quality education service delivery in the state.

READ ALSO LASTMA officer dies after being knocked down by motorist

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated this while receiving a delegation of KOICA and the Universal Basic Education Commission led by the KOICA Country Director, Mr. Woochan Chang, at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The statement added that the KOICA delegation was in Ibadan to inspect on-going construction works on a Smart (Model) School Project being constructed by UBEC in Sogunro Village, along Moniya-Oyo Road, Akinyele Local Government Area.

While welcoming the delegation, Governor Makinde explained that as part of his administration’s determination to improve the standard of education in the state, his government had budgeted 21 to 22 per cent for education in the 2021 budget.

The governor said: “We have 21 to 22 per cent for education in our budget and it is unprecedented. I personally take special interest in the smart school project. I went to the project site and we will ensure that the quality meets international standards. I am glad that you are looking at interventions in ICT because e-governance is something we have also been looking at.

“With the pandemic, the challenges for us to take knowledge to our students became really compounded. So, what we have done in Oyo State, even at this secretariat, is to move towards e-governance. We have laid fiber-optic cables all around. We have bought computers and we are in the process of ensuring that our processes are moved towards e-governance where we are not going to be carrying files all over the place.”

Earlier, the Country Director of KOICA, Mr. Chang, said that the agency is partnering with UBEC on the provision of multimedia equipment and facilities to the model school.

He said: “We are here on assessment. We’ve met the governor, SUBEB chairman and other education officials in the state. We are here for an on-the-site visit to the school construction area. We need to see how much the government and SUBEB are eager to utilise the investment for the future of education in the state.

“We are representing the South Korea Government. We have supported many countries in the world. KOICA is supporting many countries in social and economic development. Basically, we promote digital performance and digital education in Nigeria. On the other hand, we have an interest in promoting ICT, digital education in Nigeria.”

Kindly Share This Story: