Oyo crisis: Makinde deploys 200 Amotekun operatives in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun

…We’ll fish out arsonists of Igboho’s house —IGP

…Registration: Ondo reads riot act to herdsmen

…Govt denies herdsmen relocation to Ekiti forest

…Be mindful of your utterances —Yoruba youths warn Northern leaders

By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Evelyn Usman, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Adeola Badru & Gabriel Olawale

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, disclosed the security measures his administration has adopted to tackle insecurity in Ibarapa land, Oke-Ogun and other regions of Oyo State.

This came on a day the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, vowed to fish out those burnt the house of Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Similarly, the Commandant of the Ondo State Security Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, yesterday, warned that herdsmen in government forest reserves, who fail to register within the stipulated time, would be penalised.

Also, the Ekiti State Government refuted claims that herdsmen fleeing Ondo State are relocating to Ekiti forests following the 7-day ultimatum issued by Governor Akeredolu.

Makinde deploys 200 Amotekun operatives in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun

Governor Makinde, who made this known on his verified social media pages, noted that more Amotekun operatives will be deployed to the Ibarapa zone.

His words: “Following the meeting held with representatives of Igangan, Ibarapaland which was attended by security stakeholders including the recently appointed Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, our administration has come up with a security strategy for that zone. The strategy includes the deployment of additional Operatives of the Amotekun Corps.

“We have resolved to redeploy 200 members of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun to kidnapping/banditry hotspots in the state, especially in the Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones. These operatives will launch missions to rid the forests of criminals. They will be presenting daily reports of the activities to me in the short run and periodic reports in the long run.”

“In the next few weeks, we will hold town hall meetings and community outreaches, bringing together residents and security agencies to talk about any issues of immediate concern and how they can be resolved through dialogue and more effective community policing.

“As stated in an earlier press conference, we will be proceeding with the documentation of foreigners, especially those who are working in mines. This will ensure that only foreigners who have legitimate interests in Oyo State will remain within our territory.”

We’ll fish out arsonists of Igboho’s house—IGP

The IGP, while commissioning the first phase of a block of 10 flats for Senior Police Officers in Ikeja, Lagos State, described the act as criminal.

He said: “Anybody that goes to burn anybody’s property, it is nothing but criminal. We have already asked our men to fish out whoever did that and the person will be punished. We have laws in this country and we must respect them. If anybody runs fowl of the law, he must be punished.

“Every citizen of this country has a responsibility to this country too. Therefore, those who have information on the arsonists should come out and give it to the Police, to enable the Police to do their job.”

Registration: Ondo govt reads riot act to herdsmen

Also, Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Mr. Adeleye promised that herdsmen, who do not have a genuine business in the state, would not be registered.

Adeleye said: “After the registration exercise, those cleared will be issued licences to operate in the state and must abide by the rules of engagement as stipulated by the law of the land.

“As for those who want to register, we will profile the person, know his background, what he wants to do, and make sure it is legitimate, pays necessary fees to the government and he will be issued the necessary licence.

“Anybody who failed to register within the stipulated time will face the wrought of the law.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Alhaji Garuba Bello said the herders have started registering.

Govt denies herdsmen relocation to Ekiti forest

In a related development, the Ekiti State government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr. Akin Omole described the news report as a figment of the imagination of the author and pure speculation most likely originating from the recent security threat in the neighboring Ondo State.

Omole said: “The State Government sympathises with all those who were affected by this and would like the community to be assured that no efforts will be spared to ensure that Ekiti citizens can conduct their affairs in peace, unhindered by criminals of any kind.”

He, however, advised the people to disregard all unsubstantiated news reports and go about their lawful endeavors without fear of intimidation or threats to their lives and property.

Be mindful of your utterances—Yoruba youths warn Northern leaders

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Yoruba Youth Council, AYYC, yesterday, warned leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, and Northern political leaders to be mindful of their utterances and speeches given the on-going rift between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the Southwest.

In a statement by the President-General of the organization, Dr. Akande Babatunde warned Northern leaders of the consequences of inflammatory and hate speeches being uttered by them in reacting to the eviction order given to Fulani herdsmen living in the Ondo State government forest reserves and the order to all Fulani herdsmen to register with the state government within seven days.

Babatunde said: “No responsible and responsive governor will fold his arms while armed Fulanis are killing his people; he is bound to take urgent action and this is what Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had done.”

Also, faulted the arrest order on Chief Sunday Adeyemo, he said: “We condemned in totality the reprisal attack on the house of Sunday Igboho during which his house was burnt down some few days ago, and implored the security agents to make sure that the culprits are brought to book.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

