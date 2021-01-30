Owhefere’s death is shocking; painful, sad, unexpected — Macaulay 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Saturday said the news of the death of the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Tim Kome Owhefere came to him as a rude shock with disbelief, lamenting that the death of the lawmaker is sad and painful.

Macaulay in a statement said the demise of Hon Tim Owhefere came as a surprise given the fact that he was a bubbling young man, lamenting that Owhefere died at his prime.

He noted that Owhefere was a vibrant personality and politician who contributed his quota to the growth and development of Isoko and Delta State.

He said: “This is surprising and jolting to me. It is despairing, saddening, oh very painful. He is too young to die. This is a big loss to our community, to our constituency, to Isoko nation and the State”.

Macaulay who is the Okiroro of Isoko, prayed to God Almighty to grant the family, the State Assembly and Isoko nation, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

