OVRE-EKU: We’re Urhobo, not Bini

By Jimitota Onoyume

The people of Ovre-Eku community have reiterated that they are from Eku community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state, an Urhobo tribe, with the Ovie of Agbon kingdom as their monarch.

Some of the community leaders, told newsmen that they were surprised to see a letter allegedly addressed to the Enogie of Orogho and some companies with the community addressed as Iwevbo and the oldest man in the area addressed as Odionwere.

“Iwevbo is a name the Benis call Urhobos in Ovre-Eku. And our oldest man is called Okpako Ovre. We are not from Benin and the name of our community is Ovre-Eku”, they said.

“Chief Joseph Ukueku, whose name was mentioned in the letter has also denied any knowledge of such letter as he cannot be part of such. Several members of a committee set up by Eku community to oversee the Ovre Eku have also said they were not party to the letter.

“It is clear that some persons are trying to use the name “Iwevbo” as our community name in place of “Ovre Eku”, for selfish reasons.”, they added.

