Over 8,000 passengers access e-ticketing on Abuja-Kaduna train route

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Less than a week of the commencement of e-ticketing on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, over 8,000 passengers have accessed the portal, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said.

Vanguard recalls that the federal government had on January 13 announced the commencement of the test run of e-ticketing on the route and pledged to officially begin the initiative.

A statement signed by Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Media Assistant to the Minister noted that “on the first day of the test booking, 1,174 passengers used the platform to purchase train tickets, Thursday, 3,479 passengers accessed the platform while on Friday, 15 Jan. 3,398 passengers accessed the platform.

Also read:

Amaechi, who announced the e-ticketing stated that the government would fully inaugurate the service this week.

The train service which was inaugurated for commercial operations in 2016 had faced the challenge of racketeering which had led to extortion of passengers.

Amaechi, however, initiated the e-ticketing platform as a way forward in resolving the challenges and hoping that the e-ticketing service would eradicate touts at the train stations and make train transportation enjoyable to passengers as it is across the world.

However, purchasing tickets at the train stations is still in place to enable those who cannot access it online to purchase tickets over the counter at the train stations.

The official launching of the e-ticketing is slated for Wednesday, January 20.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: