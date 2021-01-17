Over 8,000 passengers access e-ticketing on Abuja-Kaduna rail line

Kindly Share This Story:

More than 8,000 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train route have accessed the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) e-ticketing platform three days after its test running.

A statement by Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Media Assistant to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the Federal Government on Wednesday announced the commencement of the test run.

She said that e-ticketing on the route would also officially begin on Jan. 20.

Elebiyo-Edeni said that on the first day of the test booking, 1,174 passengers used the platform to purchase tickets, on Thursday 3,479 passengers access the platform while on Friday, Jan. 15, 3,398 passengers accessed the platform.

She disclosed that Amaechi, who announced the e-ticketing, stated that the government would fully inaugurate the service this week.

The train service which was inaugurated for commercial operations in 2016 had faced the challenge of racketeering which had led to the extortion of passengers.

Elebiyo-Edeni said the minister initiated the e-ticketing platform in order to resolve the challenges and eradicate touts at the train stations.

She added that purchasing tickets at the train stations are still in place to enable those who cannot access it online to purchase tickets over the counter.

