Over 124million Nigerians are using internet — NITDA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa has revealed that the latest statistics indicate that over 124 million Nigerians are using the internet in Nigeria.

Speaking at a one-day digital training workshop on online and e-marketing to the members of Jigawa state chamber of commerce, mines, and agriculture held at Sir Ahmadu Bello Hall, Dutse the state capital, Kashifu said Nigeria had in the year 2020 equally recorded over 99.05 million internet users.

The Director-General who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Usman explained that e-marketing is the easiest way for businesses to advertise and sell products as it reduced the cost of doing business by not relying on physical stores.

He further explained that a business can market, sell products by online stores and strategically pay distribution centers across the country, added that e-marketing is the fastest way to reach millions of targeted customers in a very short period of time.

Kashifu Inuwa stated that participants at the workshop will learn about the processes of marketing using the Internet, selected software tools, computer, and mobile devices, said the participants would also learn how to ensure safety, security, and privacy of users when online.

He pointed out that NITDA has reached 18 out of the 27 local government areas of Jigawa state in terms of provision of infrastructure to the people of the state.

On the move to digitize the agricultural sector by the federal government, the Director-General said NITDA has adopted hundreds of farmers into the nationally adopted village for smart agriculture programme to provide Nigerians farmers ways to showcase their farm produce in a digital world market.

Also speaking, the Jigawa state Deputy Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi who was represented by Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa urged the participants to make good use of what they learnt during the training in order to improve their online and e-marketing businesses.

The deputy governor commended the agency for the internet infrastructures provided to the people of the state, stressed that the remaining 9 local government areas will also be provided with Internet services by NITDA.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: