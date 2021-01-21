Out of school children drops from 10m to 6m in 2020 – FG

According to him,the sum of $611 million secured through the World Bank credit facility to support Universal Basic Education (UBE), recorded a massive enrollment of out-of-school children in 17 states.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this,Thursday,in Abuja,at the annual Ministerial press briefing on the ministry’s activities in 2020, attributed the development to the number of measures undertaken by government to ensure enrollment of children.

THE number of out-of-school children in the country which stood at 10.1 million in 2019,reduced drastically to 6.946 million in 2020,the federal government has said.

Adamu,who also disclosed that efforts of the National Association of Proprietors and School Owners of Nigeria,NAPSON, alone saw to the enrollment of one million children, also noted that 900,000 Nigerians were “taken off the shelve” of adult illiterates in 2020.

The minister said more out-of-school children would be enrolled in school in 2021, adding that $500 million loan was secured from World Bank credit facility to drive the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, to ensure girls were taken off the streets, trained and empowered to live normal and quality lives.

He said:“So far, we have launched the BESDA in ten states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi, Kano, Kebbi, Oyo, Yobe, Niger and Zamfara, he added.

“As today, we have recorded impressive school enrolment figures in 17 states of the federation where BESDA is being implemented. I can however tell you that through the BESDA iniyiative, we have reduced the figure of Out of School Children from 10.1 million since May last year down to 6.946, 328 million.”

Speaking on government’s efforts at ensuring academic stability in the nation’s universities, Adamu,who said the federal government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFund, committed about N400 billion to the development of Infrastructure in tertiary institutions across the country,berated Academic Staff Union of Universities,ASUU,and other associations within the university system of not reciprocating her investment in education.