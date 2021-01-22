Otonye Tony Lolomari appointed as Non-Executive Director at Novarick Homes and Properties Limited

Kindly Share This Story:

The Board of Directors of Novarick Homes and Properties Limited have appointed Mr Otonye Tony Lolomari as the Company’s new Non-Executive Director.

His appointment takes effect from January 21, 2021.

Before his recent appointment, Tony served as the Director ICE commercial Power in 2018. He worked with Chevron, Husky Energy and Sclumberger in Trinidad before joining Novarick Homes.

Tony specializes in operation management and business development. With over 24 years of experience, Tony has worked with leading companies in Spain, Indonesia, Europe, USA, Africa, Mexico, and experts all over the world.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Novarick Homes expressed confidence that with Tony’s affiliation, the company will be well-positioned to make better business decisions to help propel the it to greater heights.

Mr Tony who has been rendering support in various forms to the company since inception was very excited about the appointment, and has promised to continue to provide the necessary support for the growth of the company.

“Tony’s passion for inclusion, experimentation, and empowerment places him at a distinguished level of proficiency which can aid the quickness to meeting the Company’s goals and objectives,” a source said.

Novarick Homes and Properties Limited is a real estate development company incorporated in 2018 and based in Lagos. The company is dedicated to providing remarkable housing and investment solutions to Nigerians by building green and clean communities and structures for people to live in.

The company operates subsidiaries in the following segments; Property Development, Property Investment, Property procurement and advisory, Joint ventures and Facility management.

Additionally, Novarick Homes is working actively in line to achieve number 7, 9 and 11 of the 17 World’s Sustainable Development Goals.

