Ortom tests positive for COVID-19

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor who made his status known, Wednesday, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase in Makurdi said he had already commenced treatment for the virus.

The Governor who had in the last few weeks isolated himself after the test result of several of his aides turned out positive said he had commenced his treatment and urged all those who had contact with him recently to avail themselves COVID-19 test.

The statement by Mr Akase read in part, “Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says the latest result of his COVID-19 test has returned positive. This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

“Though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

“He advises those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for test. The Governor says it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for a test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

“Governor Ortom urges Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

“He encourages the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.”

