Orlu: Group faults killing of innocent citizens

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has condemned the killing of innocent citizens on Monday in Orlu, Imo State.

The group, in a statement on Tuesday, said such lawlessness is unacceptable in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the South-East and South-South.

In a statement signed by Mazi Dike Christopher, its Director of Mobilization and Enlightenment, the INM said the sole purpose of the Monday incident is to instigate violence, create chaos and carry out nefarious activities that would lead to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

According to Christopher, Monday’s incident in Orlu again brings to fore the mission to disrupt peace in the South-East and parts of the South-South to the fore.

The INM, therefore, called on all Nigerians and the international community to condemn the killings as the “height of rascality exhibited by terrorists and its affiliates”.

While commending officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for responding promptly to the distress call from the Nigerian Police, the group warned perpetrators to desist from further unholy ventures.

The INM, however, called on Nigerians to join forces with the security agencies to address the threats posed by those with hidden agendas.

