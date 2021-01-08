Onyema to remain NSE’s CEO post-demutualisation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced Chief Executives that will head its operating and non-operating companies upon the completion of its ongoing demutualisation.

In a statement on its website the Council said Oscar Onyema, who is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NSE will retain the position as the CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, a new non-operating holding company that was created under the demutualisation plan.

Temi Popoola was named the CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), while Tinuade Awe was named the CEO of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), both subsidiaries of Nigerian Exchange Group.

The Group, according to the statement, would have three operating subsidiaries – NGX which is the operating exchange; NGX REGCO as the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate arm.

All the entities have been registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

