Onuesoke hails Okowa over $40m manufacturing tower

By Ephraim Oseji

A chief of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended the move by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to attract $40m (about N15.2 billion) power transmission tower manufacturing industry to the state.

With the aim to promote industrialization, the state government through Delta Investment Development Agency, DIDA, has partnered Delfrasco to house what is said to be Africa’s largest Tower Manufacturing, Testing, Research, Training & Hot Dip Galvanising facility in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area.

Upon completion, the industry will be Nigeria’s and indeed, Africa’s first and largest multi-industries local content industrial complex, providing products and services to power, oil and gas, telecoms, agriculture and other areas of the economy.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline, during the ground breaking ceremony by the governor last Thursday, Onuesoke said the project would contribute positively to the industrial development of the state in particular, and Nigeria in general, as foreign earnings from the project would boost the socio-economic development of the country.

He said: “This project is one of the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria. It will encourage investment in other facets of the society, thereby boosting employment, increasing earning and improving the socio-economic life of the people, thereby, reducing criminal activities in the state to the barest minimum.”

