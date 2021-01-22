One million sanitizers distributed in Kano by Aspira

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano, one million facemasks along with mini bottles of sanitiser have been distributed in Kano by a manufacturer of healthcare and laundry products in Nigeria located in Kano called Apira Nigeria limited.

This was made public by the Personnel Manager of the company Alhaji Bala Adamu while delivering a speech at the launch of a new product, laundry sanitiser detergent powder in Kano on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion of the launch, the Personnel Manager of the company, Alhaji Bala Adamu held that Aspira Nigeria Limited has since emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in Nigeria, becoming a market driver in the state, in the North and in some of the countries bordering Nigeria.

“In addition, we distributed over 1 million face masks and mini- hand sanitisers to the members of the public to prevent the spread of the deadly virus” he declared.

He explained that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility by the company and the need to give back to the society, they fumigated various local govt areas in the state as well as in nearby Jigawa and the Kaduna States, during the recent COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, while explaining the role of the company in the fight against the global pandemic.

“Aspira was established in 2009, since then we have expanded to 12 manufacturing facilities as of today. As I speak, we have created over 3000 jobs, and with our upcoming facilities, we hope to create more job opportunities with a vision of youth empowerment and to reduce the unemployment rate.

“Our commitment to society has expanded our services to the renovation of schools and, we will continue to do similar activities in almost all states across Nigeria,” said Alhaji Adamu.

