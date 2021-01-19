Ondo Herdsmen Crisis: Olowo justifies vacation order

Kindly Share This Story:

A first-class traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye has justified the seven-day vacation order given to herdsmen in all government forest reserves by governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a bid to halt criminality.

Oba Ogunoye said the order would rid the State of criminals and make it safe for the people to live in.

A statement by his media aide, Sam Adewale, the traditional ruler commended the governor “over the order calling on herdsmen to vacate all Forest Reserved Areas in the state, night grazing and movement of cattle in cities and highways in the State as the most appropriate and long overdue, in view of the incessant kidnappings in recent times.

Oba Ogunoye said “the Governor has done well in this regard.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, the Governor could not sit, watch and fold his arms while the citizens are being kidnapped at will by bandits.

“The security of lives and properties of the people of the State are important to Government, therefore all efforts of the government in this regard must be supported by all.

Oba Ogunoye, therefore, called on all traditional rulers in the State to rally support for the Governor in his bid to rid the State of criminals and make Ondo State safe for the people to live in.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: