Omo Ghetto, Alakada, Rattlesnake top 2020 Nollywood boxoffice movies

By Ayo Onikoyi

When the Omo Ghetto came to town it had all the trapping of something special. From the premiere to its tour of cinemas it was a financial tsunami that swept all box office records in its wake.

In its first weekend the movie by Funke Akindele made a whopping N89 million. It was a record second to none in Nigeria in 2020 regardless of it’s release date which was December 25, 2020.

By the first of January, the film had amassed over N187 million in box office. Next in line to Omo Ghetto is Fate of Alakada which came a distant second raking in N113 million and it was released a long two months before Funke Akindele’s money spinner. On the third spot is Rattlesnake which garnered over N69.

In fourth, fifth and sixth places are Quam’s Money, Dear Affy and Who’s The Boss with financial fortunes of N59M, N39M and N38 million respectively.

Completing the Top Ten list according to statistics made available by Film One Entertainment are Legend of Inikpi with N29M at seventh; Nneka The Pretty Serpent N28M at eighth ; Introducing The Kujus with over N25M at ninth and Small Chops at tenth with N25M.

