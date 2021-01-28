Okowa’s father was a father to all – Askia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has described the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a father of all Deltans.

Pa Arthur Okowa according to reports, passed on yesterday after a brief illness.

The DESOPADEC but as in a statement, Thursday, said: “I received with shock and sadness the passing of Pa Arthur Okowa, father of His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta Delta State and patriarch of the family.

“I had a privileged relationship with Pa Okowa since coming in contact with him decades ago, during which time I tapped fatherly wisdom.

“A teacher, loving father, councillor, lover of God and adviser, Pa Okowa was a father to all who came in contact with him. I am immensely proud to call him a father because he considered me a son too. I thank God for granting him long life, even though we wished he lived longer.

“On behalf of my wife and children, I pray to Almighty God to receive the soul of our dear father in His paradise.

“I also pray for my leader, Governor Okowa, and the entire Okowa family for the fortitude and grace from the Most High to bear this painful loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

