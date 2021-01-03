Ogun sets up trust fund to address infrastructure deficit in higher institutions

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the weekend expressed worry over the deplorable state of infrastructure in all the State-owned tertiary institutions.

He however that his government has set up a Tertiary Education Trust Fund to address the infrastructure deficits in the State-owned tertiary institutions.

Governor Abiodun disclosed this while commissioning a state-of-the-art 1,000-seater hall donated to the Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOTECH) in Ilese-Ijebu, by a legal luminary and prominent indigene of Ilese Ijebu, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) in honour of his sister, Mrs Adetumbi Adebanjo (Nee Kalejaye) to mark her 72nd birthday anniversary.

The governor who spoke through his Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu

promised that his administration was committed to returning the lost glory of education in the State.

He said, “apart from regular payment of subventions to tertiary institutions, the governor said his administration had set aside N200million from the trust fund for infrastructural development in the institutions”.

The governor also disclosed that he had ordered the payment of bursary awards to indigenes of the State in tertiary institutions across the nation after it was 11 years it was stopped by the previous administration.

Abiodun said, “For the first time in the history of the State, this administration has introduced what we call the Ogun State Tertiary Education Fund which is like a local TETFund for infrastructural development in the tertiary institutions in Ogun State.

“There are some of the tertiary institutions in the State that ordinarily gets annual TETFund funding from the Federal government but for those that are not on that platform, Ogun State government has set aside N200million to be given to these institutions on an annual basis.

“The government has also introduced infrastructure intervention. It is a form of projects identified by the institutions on an annual basis which government of Ogun state will actually build”.

The governor who commended the Kalejaye for the donation, called on corporate bodies and other individuals to emulate his gesture.

In his address, Kalejaye said the hall was one his numerous philanthropic projects which included scholarship funds, 98 functional boreholes, churches, mosques, schools and hospitals, among others.

Kalejaye stressed the need for well to do indigenes of the State and corporate bodies to support the government in providing infrastructure and other social amenities in the State, insisted that government alone cannot do it.

“This project is dedicated to filial devotion and sacrifice. It stands as a monument to the honour of Adetumbi Adebanjo (new Kalejaye) who gave up her comfort so that I could be educated.

“It is my hope that this project will be utilised in a way that will convey to others too the willingness to do something similar.

“I belong to the school of thought which holds the creed that government cannot just do everything. However, government too must do something”.

He called on the management of the institution to ensure that the facility is well maintained, saying he had also facilitated the donation of a 40kva generator to power the hall.

