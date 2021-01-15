Ogun schools to resume on Monday

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has directed all primary, secondary, as well as Government Science and Technical Colleges across the state to resume on Monday, January 18.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the directive in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

READ ALSO Nasarawa approves Jan. 18 for school resumption

Arigbabu appealed to parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 protocols .

According to the statement, the Commissioner noted that it was compulsory for all learners, teachers and non-teaching staff to wear face masks at all time, as well as the use of infrared thermometer for temperature check.

He, further explained that regular washing of hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitizers, observing social and physical distancing should be maintained, while discouraging large gatherings such as assembly.

He also instructed that isolation rooms, health clinic/bay already created should be functional and regularly maintained.