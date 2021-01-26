Ochei commiserates with Ikpo family

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Engr Victor Ochei, has commiserated with the Ikpo family of Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on the death of Senator Nosike Ikpo, who passed on recently at the age of 88.

In his condolence message, Ochei said: “it was with a profound sense of loss and sadness that I received news of the death of the octogenarian second republic senator and deep-rooted politician, who was a former chairman of Delta North Leaders’ Forum.”

While extending his condolences to the Ibusa community, Ochei disclosed that Ikpo’s exemplary stint at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly (1979-1983), inspired budding politicians to greater heights.

He added: “In fact the late senator was a worthy voice, not only of the Anioma nation but Nigeria in general.”

He further said that Senator Ikpo was an altruistic man of rare candour, courage, forthrightness and patriotism in his service to the country and humanity.

“Late Senator Ikpo was a consummate lawmaker, sterling statesman. His wise, compassionate and pragmatic disposition transcended tribal and religious boundaries, which contributed immensely to uplifting Nigeria in diverse spheres of human endeavour.”

While beseeching God to grant the family and community abundant fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Ochei also prayed for the repose of late Senator Ikpo.

